EBRD foresees Tajikistan's strong economic outlook in 2025/2026
Photo: EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has forecasted robust economic growth for Tajikistan, predicting a 7 percent real GDP increase in 2025, followed by a slight moderation to 5.7 percent in 2026. This growth is driven by strong investments, particularly in infrastructure projects like the Rogun dam, as well as steady remittance inflows and credit expansion. Despite global challenges, Tajikistan’s economy is expected to maintain a positive trajectory in the coming years.
