Kazakhstan names key cities in Europe and Asia to launch new flights in May 2025

In May 2025, Kazakhstan will expand its international air connectivity with new routes to 10 countries, including Germany, China, South Korea, and Vietnam. SCAT, Air Astana, and Fly Arystan are launching several new routes from major Kazakh cities like Shymkent, Astana, Almaty, and Atyrau. Notable additions include Shymkent–Budapest, Astana–Da Nang, and Almaty–Kulja. Additionally, My Freighter began Almaty–Tashkent service on May 5, and Azerbaijan Airlines is increasing Astana–Baku flights.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register