Azerbaijan's Absheron field condensate output jumps in 4M2025

Azerbaijan’s Absheron field saw a notable increase in condensate production from January to April 2025, compared to the first quarter of the year. Overall oil production, including condensate, reached a significant amount, with the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field being the largest contributor.

