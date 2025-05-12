EBRD loans €50M to Garanti BBVA Romania to boost green lending

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a 50 million euro subordinated loan to Garanti BBVA Romania to help strengthen the bank’s capital structure and support its green lending activities, Trend reports.

The financing, aligned with EU capital adequacy rules, aims to enhance Garanti BBVA’s ability to meet its own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) requirements while expanding lending to Romania’s real economy. In return, Garanti BBVA will allocate an amount equivalent to 170% of the EBRD loan to domestic projects focused on climate action and environmental sustainability.

The agreement supports Garanti BBVA’s commitment to sustainable finance and contributes to Romania’s broader efforts to transition to a low-carbon economy. It also reinforces the bank’s capacity to deliver long-term economic and environmental benefits through responsible lending practices.

Garanti BBVA is part of the Garanti BBVA Romania Group, which includes leasing and fleet management subsidiaries. It is owned by Garanti BBVA Turkey, a subsidiary of Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA).

To date, the EBRD has invested more than 11.6 billion euros in over 560 projects in Romania, with a continued focus on promoting green economic development.