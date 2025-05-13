EBRD outlines risks to consumer demand in Kazakhstan amid rising inflation

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts that high inflation and tight monetary policy in Kazakhstan may limit consumer demand. The National Bank raised interest rates to 16.5 percent in March and kept them stable in April to manage inflation. Expected tax reforms, including a VAT increase, could heighten inflationary pressure.

