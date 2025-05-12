Erdogan welcomes resumption of Ukraine–Russia talks in call with Zelenskyy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trend reports.

The two leaders discussed regional and global developments, as well as bilateral relations between Türkiye and Ukraine.

Erdogan described the renewed dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow as a highly important step and reaffirmed Türkiye’s readiness to support the negotiation process at all stages.

He also emphasized that a comprehensive ceasefire could pave the way for peace talks and highlighted the importance of making the most of this opportunity.