Uzbekistan, South Korea discuss expanding digital development cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. A delegation from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies recently visited South Korea to explore opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation in digital development, Trend reports.

During the visit, the delegation met with Vice President Hong Sok Hwa at the headquarters of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). Discussions focused on the potential allocation of grant funds starting in 2026 to expand the Muhammad al-Khwarizmi Successors project in Uzbekistan’s regions.

The delegation also explored initiatives aimed at enhancing digital literacy and developing artificial intelligence competencies for 60 public servants in Uzbekistan. Additionally, both sides exchanged ideas on launching new collaborative projects in the field of digital technologies, with an emphasis on advancing technological innovation and knowledge-sharing between the two countries.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea reached $1.8 billion from January to November 2024, reflecting the growing bilateral economic ties.

