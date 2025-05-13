Uzbekistan, China joining forces to dig deep into oil and gas exploration game

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Uzbekneftegaz JSC held a meeting with representatives of China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company (CNODC) during their visit to Tashkent for Energy Week, running from May 13 to 15, Trend reports, citing Uzbekneftegaz.

During the talks, the parties discussed potential areas for geological exploration at new, promising sites. Attention was also given to improving the performance and profitability of the joint venture, New Silk Road Oil and Gas LLC.

The parties rolled up their sleeves and took a deep dive into the ongoing joint projects, zeroing in on how cutting-edge software and technologies can be applied in geology, basin modeling, and seismic data processing.



As a result of the meeting, both parties decided to join forces and take their collaboration to the next level, ensuring a win-win situation for everyone involved.

CNODC, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), is a leading company in the field of oil and gas exploration, development, and project management, with a focus on international operations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel