AZAL joins IATA’s CO2 Connect (PHOTO)

During the Aviation Energy Forum held in Baku, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), operating under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON Holding), signed an agreement with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to join the CO2 Connect program.

The agreement was signed by Jamil Manizade, Chief Commercial Officer at AZAL, and Funda Calisir, IATA’s Area Manager for Türkiye, Central Asia, and Azerbaijan.

“By signing the CO2 Connect agreement with IATA, AZAL strengthens its commitment to transparent, data-driven climate action. This collaboration enables us to share accurate CO2 emissions data and support more informed, sustainable travel choices in line with our decarbonization goals,” said Jamil Manizade, Chief Commercial Officer at AZAL.

IATA’s CO2 Connect calculator addresses inconsistencies in emissions measurement by offering precise, per-passenger CO2 data based on real operational data, such as aircraft type-specific fuel consumption, which is directly provided by participating airlines and calculated according to an industry-agreed methodology. The platform achieves greater data accuracy, strengthening accountability across the sector. AZAL joins more than 60 airlines currently providing data to CO2 Connect.

“CO2 Connect is a powerful tool to support aviation’s decarbonization, driven by global standard methodologies and high-quality data. It also meets the demand from corporations and individual travelers who want to clearly understand how sustainable their flying is. With the contribution of airlines such as AZAL, the platform has been established as the benchmark for measuring aviation emissions globally,” said Rafael Schvartzman, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Europe.