QazaqGaz, Uztransgaz debate long-term gas transit cooperation
Photo: QazaqGaz's official telegram
During a working visit to Tashkent, QazaqGaz Chairman Sanjar Zharkeshev met with Uztransgaz Acting Chairman Askar Isakov to discuss long-term cooperation in the gas sector, including the transit of Kazakhstani gas through Uzbekistan and the readiness of both countries’ gas transportation systems to enhance Russian gas transit via the Central Asia-Center pipeline. Zharkeshev also addressed the International Energy Forum, highlighting key challenges and opportunities in the global gas industry.
