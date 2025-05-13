SEMURG Invest, AD Ports Group ink agreement to develop terminal in Kazakhstan
AD Ports Group and Kazakhstan’s SEMURG Invest have signed preliminary agreements to jointly develop and operate the Sarzha Multifunctional Terminal at the Port of Kuryk on the Caspian Sea. The terminal will enhance Kazakhstan’s logistics capacity, support regional trade corridors, and strengthen economic ties between Kazakhstan and the UAE.
