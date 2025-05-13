Azerbaijan proposes its candidacy for Universal Postal Union's governing bodies - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Azerbaijan seeks to make an active contribution to the development of the global postal system and is ready to strengthen international cooperation in this area, the country's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov said at the 1st Forum of Heads of Postal Services of Europe and the CIS in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan has officially nominated itself for the Administration Council and the Postal Operations Council of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). Elections to these bodies will be held within the framework of the 28th UPU Congress, which will be held in Dubai (UAE) from September 7 to 19, 2025.

"Azerbaijan is interested in contributing to the implementation of key initiatives aimed at the effective functioning of the postal sector. We seek to cooperate with international partners to strengthen global postal networks and improve universal service standards," Mammadov emphasized.

The deputy minister also noted the relevance of the topics included in the forum's agenda.

"E-commerce, innovation, logistics, and digital transformation are issues of critical importance for the development of the modern postal industry," he explained.

Speaking about the priorities of Azerbaijan, Samir Mammadov emphasized the importance of international cooperation.

"We attach great importance to international cooperation - both bilaterally and multilaterally. We would like to especially emphasize the important role of the UPU in promoting efficient, inclusive, and sustainable global postal services," he mentioned.

Mammadov also spoke about Azerbaijan's contribution to the activities of the UPU.

"Azerbaijan became a member of the Universal Postal Union in 1993. Currently, the national postal operator Azerpost cooperates with 173 countries of the world and conducts joint operations on registered correspondence with 126 of them," the official added.

Founded in 1874, the Universal Postal Union (UPU), headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, is the second oldest international organization globally. The UPU, with 192 member nations, serves as the principal platform for collaboration among stakeholders in the postal industry. It facilitates the establishment of a genuinely universal network of current products and services. The group performs consultative, mediation, and liaison functions, offering technical support as required. It establishes regulations for international postal exchanges and provides recommendations to enhance the growth of mail, parcel, and financial service volumes while improving customer service quality.

