Natural gas output from Azerbaijan's Absheron field surges in 4M2025
Azerbaijan has cranked out 500 million cubic meters of natural gas from the Absheron field in the first four months of 2025, showing a leap of over 20 percent compared to the same stretch in 2024. Overall national gas production included significant volumes from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields, while SOCAR contributed around 2.7 billion cubic meters.
