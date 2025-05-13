Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan records elevation in tax revenues in 4M2025

Revenues collected by the Nakhchivan State Tax Service and deposited into the Azerbaijani budget surpassed 77.3 million manat ($45.47 million) between January and April. The previous year's total was 14.5 million manat ($8.47 million), so this is a 22.8 percent rise. The public sector accounted for 32.3 percent of the total, while the private sector contributed 67.7 percent.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register