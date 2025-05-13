Uzbekistan, EU strengthen ties in key talks on Afghanistan and regional security

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Ismatulla Irgashev, the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, held a meeting with Eduards Stiprais, the European Union's Special Representative for Central Asia, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

During the talks, key issues concerning regional security, the situation in Afghanistan, and prospects for deepening cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU were discussed.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in continuing a systematic and constructive dialogue on Afghan settlement and agreed to maintain regular consultations to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and EU countries has been growing dynamically. The portfolio of investment projects with leading European companies exceeds 30 billion euros. Uzbekistan is a major beneficiary of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the European Investment Bank is opening a regional office in Tashkent.