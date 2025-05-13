Azerbaijan counts nation's gas exports to Europe in 4M2025

Azerbaijan sent four billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Europe from January to April 2025, marking a dip of 4.8 percent compared to the same stretch last year. In this period, the country churned out 16.7 bcm of natural gas, with a hefty slice of the pie going to Türkiye and Georgia, while the remainder was shipped off to Europe.

