Iran sees sharp uptick in lending to services sector

In the first month of the current Iranian year, loans issued by Iranian banks to the services sector rose by 39.2 percent year-on-year, reaching 1.15 quadrillion rials (about $2.05 billion). According to data from the Central Bank of Iran, the majority of the loans were directed toward working capital, followed by funding for new enterprises, development projects, personal product purchases, self-employment, and repair works.

