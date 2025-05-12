Hakan Fidan and Marco Rubio discuss regional issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trend reports.

During the call, the two officials discussed bilateral relations, as well as key regional developments, including the situations in Syria, the Gaza Strip, and Ukraine.

Fidan underscored the importance of lifting sanctions on Syria to promote stability and prosperity in the country. The conversation also addressed the case of US citizen Edan Alexander, currently held by Hamas.

The ministers additionally exchanged views on the upcoming Ukraine–Russia negotiations and discussed details of Secretary Rubio’s planned visit to Türkiye for the informal NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Antalya on May 14–15.