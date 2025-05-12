Bakcell and Birbank launch a market-first initiative in Azerbaijan

The innovation and speed leader Bakcell is expanding its partnership with Birbank, the country’s first digital bank, taking a new step toward digital innovation and enhanced customer satisfaction. Through this initiative, users can now obtain Bakcell numbers at selected Birbank branches and activate them seamlessly through the Birbank mobile app with full integration. The primary goal of the partnership is to establish a customer-centric and functional service model based on innovation.

It should be noted that Bakcell numbers are provided through special stands installed at Birbank’s branches in Ganjlik Mall, Sahil, 28 Mall, Binagadi, and Sumgayit. Users can scan the QR code on the stand or SIM package using the Birbank app to digitally and quickly activate their number. They can then subscribe to Bakcell’s “Birinci” tariff plan. Customers who join this plan will also benefit from special offers and additional features when using platforms such as Trendyol, Umico, m10, and Birbank. More Bakcell stands are planned to be installed in other Birbank branches in the near future.

Additionally, numbers can also be obtained in Bravo hypermarkets from Bakcell stands located in the Ahmadli area, as well as near the Koroglu, 20 Yanvar, and Shah Ismayil Khatai metro stations.

This initiative marks another successful step in Bakcell’s customer-centric approach, reflecting its commitment to promoting digital innovation at every stage of the customer experience.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications operator. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. Through AI-powered innovations and smart solutions, Bakcell actively supports the country’s sustainable development and remains one of the biggest investors in Azerbaijan’s non-oil economy.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various sectors such as telecommunications, energy, high technology, and construction across multiple countries.