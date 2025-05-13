Kazakhstan's coal exports boom amid modest logistics growth in early 2025

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

In early 2025, Kazakhstan Railways demonstrated steady growth in freight transportation, reflecting broader positive trends in the country’s logistics and export sectors. Key commodities such as coal and grain showed strong performance, with increased volumes transported both within the country and to international markets. The rise in export activity points to growing global demand for Kazakhstan’s natural resources and agricultural products.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register