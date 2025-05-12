Kazakhstan dispatches first wheat train to UAE via new trade route

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan Railways has launched its first wheat shipment to the UAE, signaling strengthened trade ties and enhanced Eurasia–Middle East logistics. The route runs through Turkmenistan and Iran, with transshipment at Bandar Abbas and sea delivery to Jebel Ali, taking approximately 18 days.

