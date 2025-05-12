Kazakhstan dispatches first wheat train to UAE via new trade route
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan Railways has launched its first wheat shipment to the UAE, signaling strengthened trade ties and enhanced Eurasia–Middle East logistics. The route runs through Turkmenistan and Iran, with transshipment at Bandar Abbas and sea delivery to Jebel Ali, taking approximately 18 days.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy