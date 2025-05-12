Azerbaijani SOCAR’s smart APC System delivers multimillion-dollar gains for urea plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Carbamide Plant has long depended on advanced automation and process control systems to manage its complex chemical operations. Yet, in today’s rapidly evolving industrial landscape, automation alone no longer suffices, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The information notes that over the past three years, the plant has made remarkable strides by integrating cutting-edge digital technologies that push the boundaries of operational efficiency and innovation.

The company reported that by establishing the Caspian AI Institute, it successfully merged in-house developed AI models with existing automation technologies. These models analyze thousands of real-time signals collected from the plant, learning operational behaviors and offering continuously evolving recommendations. This synergy between AI and APC (Advanced Process Control) has elevated the plant's operational precision and adaptability to unprecedented levels.

Consequently, the facility is evolving into a “smart” plant—capable of predicting, adapting to, and improving processes in real time.

“Our AI-powered field optimization system—an almost fully autonomous control solution—is now guiding decision-making in the ammonia and urea units. It assesses production variability, enhances operational stability, and contributes to minimizing energy consumption,” the report highlights.

The plant’s artificial intelligence (AI) mechanisms, built upon a robust Advanced Process Control (APC) infrastructure, have significantly improved operational efficiency through this two-tiered approach. In the current year, the system has delivered measurable results, including:

- Added value of $13 million;

- Savings of 7 million cubic meters of natural gas;

- Reduction of 1.5 million kilowatt-hours in electricity consumption;

- Conservation of 70,000 tons of water;

SmartOps 360: Technology at the "Frontline"

The report underscored that digital transformation yields its most tangible impact at the production frontline. The "SmartOps 360" initiative has been instrumental in enhancing both operational performance and safety standards across the plant.

- Autonomous inspections using the Boston Dynamics SPOT robot facilitate data collection, gas leak detection, and real-time Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) monitoring;

- SOCAR's AI-powered technical support specialist, trained on over 10 million pages of technical documentation, analyzes failure causes and guides technical staff;

- Augmented Reality (AR)-enabled smart glasses provide remote technical assistance and simplify maintenance tasks;

- Drones enhance safety and enable more frequent and efficient monitoring activities;

- Simulation-based operator training accelerates job adaptation and supports ongoing skills development.

“These technologies help prevent downtime, enhance safety, and provide employees with real-time, relevant information,” the statement highlighted.

Scaled Predictive Maintenance

“Predictive maintenance models have been deployed across the plant's most critical equipment. These intelligent signal models continuously monitor vibration, temperature, pressure, and flow data to detect potential issues before they occur.

The system is fully automated and seamlessly integrated into maintenance processes, generating automatic work orders while supporting both preventive and condition-based maintenance strategies,” the statement highlighted.

Energy and Emissions Optimization

The statement emphasized that efficiency and sustainability are central to SOCAR's transformation. It noted that the Energy Network Optimization Model (ENOM), powered by artificial intelligence, simulates the plant’s energy and steam network in real-time, offering the following capabilities:

- Real-time steam balance calculations;

- Equipment efficiency forecasts;

- Optimization of boiler loads;

- Scenario-based optimization recommendations;

Additionally:

- A real-time Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions monitoring system equipped with gas detectors, 360-degree cameras, and image recognition algorithms

- Artificial intelligence-driven gas leak detection models for early intervention

“This digital infrastructure enhances transparency, optimizes resource utilization, and helps ensure alignment with environmental goals,” the statement added.

Shaping a Digital Culture

“This transformation is not just about technology; it’s also about empowering people. Through our Digital Academy, 20 percent of our workforce has earned digital skills certifications, and more than 40 new AI use cases have been identified during cross-functional ideation sessions.

In partnership with the Caspian AI Institute, we’ve established agile delivery teams where business, digital, and engineering experts collaborate closely. Together, we’ve developed and scaled digital solutions across SOCAR’s operations,” the statement noted.

Outcome

“The digital transformation of the SOCAR Urea Plant demonstrates that the chemical industry can evolve beyond traditional automation to embrace adaptive, intelligent operations. By integrating APC systems with internally developed artificial intelligence, robotics, and predictive maintenance platforms, we have created a model for sustainable, resource-efficient, and future-ready production,” the statement concluded.

