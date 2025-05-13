Kazakh citizens’ inflation expectations see notable decline for coming year

Photo: Artificial Intelligence

Expectations of inflation in Kazakhstan fell in April 2025. The majority of those surveyed have noted that food prices, especially those of fresh produce, meat, and eggs, have been on the rise. Many citizens reported higher savings rates and a desire to keep their money in tenge, indicating an upbeat outlook on citizens' financial situations. The majority of them put their money into real estate or bank accounts. Raw material and labor cost pressures will likely cause businesses to anticipate weaker price rise in the second quarter of 2025.

