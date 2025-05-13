Azerbaijan's forest restoration hinges on int'l cooperation - Latvian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Cooperation on forest restoration in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is essential for ensuring long-term environmental sustainability and recovery, Armands Krauze, the Minister of Agriculture of Latvia, told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural "Caspian Agro" Exhibition in Baku, Minister Krauze began by sharing his impressions of the exhibition.

“The exhibition is very interesting, and it is very valuable to gain more information about agriculture, the food industry, and the products, as well as to understand what Azerbaijan can offer to Latvia and what we can sell to Azerbaijan. Additionally, new technologies and opportunities for farmers are presented here, which I believe is important for Azerbaijani farmers. What I’ve seen is related to information technologies and new solutions,” he added.

Krauze also spoke about the potential for cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan.

“In Latvia, we are also moving forward in the same direction, and we could exchange information in this area. Despite the differences in climate and the variety of crops, you grow peaches and even kiwis, but in Latvia, it is not possible because the weather is too cold. However, the issues of how to assist farmers, how to advise them, and how to utilize IT solutions are the same. We can cooperate in this area.

The second important issue is that Latvia has a vast amount of forests, and we can engage in information exchange and cooperation with Azerbaijan in the forestry industry. Cooperation in the restoration of forests in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is crucial, as I know they were destroyed. In Latvia, 53 percent of the territory is covered by forests, and we have vast experience in this area. We have sufficient expertise in growing new plants in nurseries and advancing in this field. We can collaborate, and Latvia can also invest in forestry in Azerbaijan,” the Latvian Minister stated.

He also emphasized that the development of the forestry industry and forestry management is critical in the fight against climate change.

“Reducing carbon emissions, minimizing the impact of climate change, and, of course, it is very important for people as well. People can walk in the forests and enjoy them. I believe you have great opportunities to restore your forests,” he added.

