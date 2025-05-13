Azerbaijan sees growth in non-oil and gas investments

From January to April 2025, Azerbaijan's investments in fixed capital totaled 5.06 billion manat ($2.9 billion), representing a 4.6 percent decline compared to the previous year. While investments in the oil and gas sector dropped by 22.7 percent, the non-oil and gas sector saw a 5.3 percent increase. A significant portion of the investments, 74.4 percent, came from domestic sources, with the majority directed towards production, services, and construction.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register