Turkmenistan's tourism to Uzbekistan reaches new milestone in early 2025

Photo: The National Statistical Committee

A significant increase in tourism from Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan was recorded in the first quarter of 2025, with 77,900 citizens traveling for various purposes. This marks a 2.5-fold rise compared to the same period last year, according to data from the National Statistical Committee. The majority of visits were for leisure, but official, educational, and family-related trips also contributed to the growth.

