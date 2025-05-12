Turkmenistan's tourism to Uzbekistan reaches new milestone in early 2025
Photo: The National Statistical Committee
A significant increase in tourism from Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan was recorded in the first quarter of 2025, with 77,900 citizens traveling for various purposes. This marks a 2.5-fold rise compared to the same period last year, according to data from the National Statistical Committee. The majority of visits were for leisure, but official, educational, and family-related trips also contributed to the growth.
