Iran insists on legislative approval for any deal with US on nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ Any agreement on nuclear talks between Iran and the US must be ratified by the Islamic Consultative Assembly (parliament) of Iran, said Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the country’s parliamentary National Security Committee, Trend reports.

Rezaei emphasized that under Iran's strategic law, the parliament must be informed that the opposing party has fully lifted sanctions against Iran. This information must be examined by both the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee and the Energy Committee before being presented to the full parliament for a final decision.

He added that four rounds of indirect discussions have been held between Iran and the US regarding Iran's nuclear program. He highlighted that these talks have been positive, based on mutual respect, and have not involved any threats.

“The framework of the discussions is centered around the lifting of sanctions against Iran in exchange for building trust that Iran’s nuclear program is not for military purposes.

Uranium enrichment in Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is a red line for the country, alongside its defense and regional strength. Iran is not engaging in discussions regarding its enrichment principles,” he explained.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

