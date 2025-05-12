Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Air Astana returns to Indian skies with resumed flight operations

Economy Materials 12 May 2025 15:52 (UTC +04:00)
Air Astana returns to Indian skies with resumed flight operations
Photo: Air Astana's official telegram account

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 12. The Kazakh airline Air Astana announces the resumption of flights to/from New Delhi, India, Trend reports.

According to the company, starting from May 19, it will resume regular flights KC 907/908 and KC 963/964 on the route Almaty – Delhi – Almaty. The route and schedule remain unchanged.

"Flights KC 291/292 Almaty-Mumbai-Almaty will also be operated on the original route starting from May 14," the statement says.

Previously, Air Astana had canceled flights to India due to the closure of airspace.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more