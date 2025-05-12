Air Astana returns to Indian skies with resumed flight operations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 12. The Kazakh airline Air Astana announces the resumption of flights to/from New Delhi, India, Trend reports.

According to the company, starting from May 19, it will resume regular flights KC 907/908 and KC 963/964 on the route Almaty – Delhi – Almaty. The route and schedule remain unchanged.

"Flights KC 291/292 Almaty-Mumbai-Almaty will also be operated on the original route starting from May 14," the statement says.

Previously, Air Astana had canceled flights to India due to the closure of airspace.