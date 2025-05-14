Iran supports regional agreement on nuclear talks – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Iran is interested in reaching a regional agreement through indirect talks with the US on the nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran is keeping its fingers crossed that the potential agreement will pave the way for better understanding and security among neighboring countries.

“Without the participation of any foreign country, there will be no unknown nuances regarding Iran from regional countries,” he noted.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

