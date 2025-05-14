Uzbekistan and Russia’s Gazprom Neft zero in on bolstering energy ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with Alexander Dyukov, Chairman of the Board of Russia's Gazprom Neft, during his visit to Tashkent to discuss energy cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

The discussion focused on expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with the leading Russian company in the fuel and energy sector. They explored opportunities for deepening collaboration in areas such as petroleum product supplies, the development of hard-to-recover oil fields, and the digitalization of the industry.

In addition, in the autumn of 2023, Gazprom Neft and Uzbekneftegaz signed an agreement under which the Russian company will assist in optimizing the drilling processes at Uzbekistan's oil fields. NoyabrskNeftegaz, a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft, recently completed the construction of a production well at Uzbekistan's Shurtan field ahead of schedule.

Gazprom Neft, previously known as Sibneft, is the third-largest oil producer in Russia and ranks third in refining throughput. It is a subsidiary of Gazprom, which possesses around 96 percent of its shares. The company is registered and headquartered in St. Petersburg, following the relocation of central headquarters from Moscow in 2011.

