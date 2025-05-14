Dutch NLIGHT plots to establish new business contacts in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Dutch company NLIGHT, specializing in greenhouse lighting, expects to establish new business contacts in Azerbaijan, the general director of NLIGHT Alexei Kurbanayev told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition Caspian Agro in Baku.

“Our company specializes in the production of lamps for supplementary lighting of plants in greenhouses. This is our first visit to Azerbaijan and we expect to establish new business contacts and find potential customers here. We are already familiar with key representatives of the industry and hope that next year we will also take part in the exhibition,” he said.

According to the General Director, afterglow is especially in demand in tomato and cucumber cultivation - it helps modern greenhouse farms to extend the season and bring products to export markets. Thanks to such technologies it becomes possible to grow vegetables all year round.

The second day of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition Caspian Agro and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition InterFood Azerbaijan started today.

This year's Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions cover all pavilions and open area of Baku Expo Center. They are attended by 450 companies from 31 countries, including Azerbaijan, Germany, USA, Belarus, Belgium, UAE, China, South Korea, Palestine, Finland, Georgia, India, Jordan, Iran, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Egypt, Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Greece. The national stands of Germany, Belarus, South Korea, Georgia, Italy, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and, for the first time, Egypt are showcasing agricultural and food industry products at the exhibition.