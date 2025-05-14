Austrian irrigation equipment manufacturer keen to cooperate with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Austrian manufacturer of irrigation equipment is considering cooperation with Azerbaijan, the representative of the Austrian company Bauer Bojan Seles told Trend.



He made the remark at the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition ("Caspian Agro") and the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan International Exhibition (“InterFood Azerbaijan”).

He first informed about the company he represents:

“We represent an Austrian company here. So we produce irrigation equipment and equipment for utilization of manure of different animals.

Stating that this is the first time they have participated in the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition in Baku, the company representative said they are looking for partners to present and sell their equipment through this exhibition:

“Also here we are open for cooperation with local companies. Because it is very important for today's and future climatic conditions. Because people, especially farmers, know that the climate is changing every day”.

“In such a situation, achieving high productivity becomes very challenging and difficult. We can help increase productivity by irrigating fields with our technology,” he added.