Croatia’s growth hits 3.9% in 2024, but EBRD sees slowdown ahead

Croatia’s economy delivered a strong performance in 2024, expanding by 3.9 per cent on the back of surging private consumption, robust investment, and continued support from European Union funds, according to the latest economic outlook by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

