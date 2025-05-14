Iran stresses peaceful intentions on nuclear program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ Iran has not had nuclear weapons and does not seek to possess nuclear weapons, the Chairman of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said at a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jakarta, Indonesia, today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran does not want war, but it is not going to give up either.

“Iran has friendly relations with neighboring countries. Sustainable security of the region will be achieved without the cooperation of regional countries and the intervention of powers outside the region,” he noted.

The Iranian parliament speaker also condemned the policies pursued by the US in the region.

Iran states on the official level that Iran's strategy is not to acquire an atomic bomb and Iran never supports the production of weapons of mass destruction.

in January 2016, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany). In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. In 2020, Iran announced that there would be no restrictions on Iran in the nuclear deal.

In late 2020, Iran's parliament resolved to implement a strategic nuclear plan to lift sanctions on Iran, citing the imposition of sanctions. According to the Iranian parliament's decision, Iran has suspended the implementation of additional steps and additional protocols stipulated in the nuclear deal since February 23. This slashed the International Atomic Energy Agency's monitoring mechanism by 20-30 percent.