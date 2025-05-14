ASTA and Khazar University sign memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Public Association “Association of Exhibition Organizers of Azerbaijan” (ASTA) and Khazar University within the framework of the second day of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition Caspian Agro, Trend reports.

ASTA chairman Farid Mammadov and rector of Khazar University Muhammad Nuriyev signed the memorandum.

The second day of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition Caspian Agro and the 30th anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition InterFood Azerbaijan started in Baku today.

Today the exhibition will host the II International Forum of Agrarian Innovations in the field of livestock breeding, artificial intelligence and others. Various panel discussions will be organized within the forum - “Prospects of sustainable development of livestock breeding, challenges and innovative approaches”, “Application of artificial intelligence in agrarian sphere”.

In addition, the seventh meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Regional Commission for Fish Farming and Aquaculture in Central Asia and the Caucasus (CACFish) will be held.