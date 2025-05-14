Azerbaijan powers ahead with multi-million Khankendi substation project

A new substation will be constructed in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, replacing the existing "Khankendi City" facility. As part of the project, a 35 kV double-circuit cable line (Substation No. 2) will also be installed. The initiative, led by Azerishig OJSC, is already underway.

