Kazakhstan extends ban on export of liquefied petroleum gas by road and rail

Photo: Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has decided to keep the lid on the export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane, and butane by road and rail for another six months, now running until November 2025. First rolled out in November 2023, the ban is designed to keep the ship steady in the domestic supply waters. Some subsoil users are in the clear, as the Karachaganak field exports dance under international agreements, and transit shipments are sailing smoothly. The extension order kicks in on May 14, 2025.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register