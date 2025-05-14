Iran and European Trio set for high-stakes deputy-level talks - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The next meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (UK, France and Germany) will be held in Istanbul, Türkiye on May 16, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the Iranian side is not in favor of postponing meetings with European countries, but on the contrary, the policy pursued by European countries has resulted in such a situation.

Araghchi said that as a result, European countries have been left out of the ongoing indirect discussions between Iran and the US.

On November 29, 2024, the first round of dialogue between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (UK, France, and Germany) was held in Geneva. The second round of this dialogue was continued on January 13-14 in Geneva, where negotiations were held mainly on Iran's nuclear program. The third round was organized on February 24.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

