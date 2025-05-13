Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field reports lower condensate output in early 2025
From January to April 2025, condensate production at Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field was lower compared to the same period last year. Overall, the country produced a significant amount of oil and condensate, with the majority coming from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy