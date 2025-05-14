BELGAZERCOM to organize new trade mission to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Belgian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (BELGAZERCOM) will organize a new trade mission to Baku in early September, Stef Goris, Chairman of BELGAZERCOM, said, addressing a business event in Brussels, Trend reports.

“This mission will focus on practical engagement: - Business site visits - Government briefings - Tailored B2B matchmaking which we are already preparing today for some members - And, of course, personal access to key decision-makers. Whether you’re in logistics, infrastructure, renewable energy, agribusiness, pharma, recycling or water treatment — this is your chance to discover a fast-growing market with global ambitions. I invite every entrepreneur, investor, and business leader here today to consider joining us to Baku in September. You will not only gain insight—you will gain access,” he said.

Looking ahead, Goris noted that the Belgian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce will continue to evolve.

“We are launching new digital tools, expanding our network in Flanders, Wallonia, and Brussels, and deepening our collaborations with industry federations, academic institutions, and regional development and export agencies such as FIT, AWEX and HUB,” he added.