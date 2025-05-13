Montenegro’s economy slows in 2024 with projections falling for 2025-26

Montenegro's economy has shown a notable deceleration, with real GDP growth expected to slow sharply in 2024 following an exceptional performance in 2023. According to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the country's GDP growth is estimated at 3% in 2024, a significant drop from 6.3% in 2023. This slowdown is primarily attributed to a sharp reduction in tourism activity after a record-breaking year for the sector.

