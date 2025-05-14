Azerbaijan divulges its population's pharmaceutical and medical supply costs in 4M2025

Between the first four months of 2025, Azerbaijan raked in a tidy sum of 465 million manat (or $273.5 million) from the sale of pharmaceutical products and medical supplies. This represents a jump of 15.7 percent when stacked up against the same time last year. These products made up a slice of the pie, contributing 2.5 percent to the country’s total trade turnover.

