Azerbaijan divulges its population's pharmaceutical and medical supply costs in 4M2025
Between the first four months of 2025, Azerbaijan raked in a tidy sum of 465 million manat (or $273.5 million) from the sale of pharmaceutical products and medical supplies. This represents a jump of 15.7 percent when stacked up against the same time last year. These products made up a slice of the pie, contributing 2.5 percent to the country’s total trade turnover.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy