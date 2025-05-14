Kazakhstan’s oil refineries making waves in industry in early 2025

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the first four months of 2025, Kazakhstan's major oil refineries really hit the ground running, processing more oil than they did during the same stretch in 2024. This uptick resulted in a surge in the production of essential petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation kerosene. The Ministry of Energy aims to maintain the stable operation of the oil refining sector, ensuring a consistent supply of petroleum products and improving efficiency and technological development.

