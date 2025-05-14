Kazakhstan’s oil refineries making waves in industry in early 2025
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In the first four months of 2025, Kazakhstan's major oil refineries really hit the ground running, processing more oil than they did during the same stretch in 2024. This uptick resulted in a surge in the production of essential petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation kerosene. The Ministry of Energy aims to maintain the stable operation of the oil refining sector, ensuring a consistent supply of petroleum products and improving efficiency and technological development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy