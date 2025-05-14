Second day of Caspian Agro, Interfood exhibitions kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The second day of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 30th anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan) has started in Baku, Trend reports.

Interest has been through the roof today, just as it has been since day one of the exhibition.

Since this morning, local and foreign entrepreneurs, farmers, and representatives of various companies have been attending the exhibition and have the opportunity to get acquainted with the products displayed here.

Today, the 2nd International Agricultural Innovation Forum will be held at the exhibition in the fields of animal husbandry, artificial intelligence, etc. It will feature various panel discussions" for sustainable development of animal husbandry, challenges, and innovative approaches" and "Application of artificial intelligence in the agricultural sector".

In addition, the seventh meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the "Regional Commission for Fisheries and Aquaculture in Central Asia and the Caucasus" (CACFish) will be held.

To note, 450 companies from 31 countries are participating in this year's Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions, which cover all pavilions and the open area of ​​​​the Baku Expo Center. In addition to Azerbaijan, companies from Germany, the US, Belarus, Belgium, the UAE, China, South Korea, Palestine, Finland, Georgia, India, Jordan, Iran, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Greece participated in the exhibitions. National groups from Germany, Belarus, South Korea, Georgia, Italy, the Netherlands, and Sri Lanka, as well as, for the first time, Egypt, are demonstrating their agricultural and food industry products at the exhibition.

This year, for the first time, the Caspian Agro exhibition, which will last for four days, will showcase modern innovative technologies, techniques, and modern irrigation systems applied in agriculture. Participants can obtain interesting information in smart sections such as electronic agriculture, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, IT services, artificial intelligence, smart villages, startups, alternative energy sources, and green agro.

This year's exhibition also represents the field of fisheries and aquaculture for the first time. The Caspian Agro exhibition is an important platform for demonstrating innovative solutions and advanced technologies that will also support the development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

