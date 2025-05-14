Private farms set to host agricultural expos starting next year - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ Azerbaijan’s annual agricultural exhibition format is set to undergo a significant transformation next year, said Anar Jafarov, director of the Agricultural Innovation Center under the Ministry of Agriculture, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Second International Agrarian Innovation Forum, Jafarov stated that starting next year, the country will host “Agri Week,” or Agriculture Week, as part of this renewed approach.

“This will provide greater opportunities for our farmers, agribusinesses, and supplier companies to build connections across different locations, gaining more time and space to engage. These events will not only take place at the Baku Expo Center but also directly on the grounds of private agricultural enterprises.

I would also like to highlight that the three-day International Agrarian Innovation Forum will be devoted to the key priority areas of the agricultural sector," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel