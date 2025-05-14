Azerbaijan launches Mugham TV Contest with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The 9th Mugham Television Contest has kicked off in Azerbaijan, thanks to the backing of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

The contest, put together by the Ministry of Culture and Azerbaijan Television, is showcasing the bright young stars aged 8 to 30

The Mugham Television Contest has been held with the support of the foundation since 2005. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the contest. Mugham competitions, held at the initiative of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, have made a significant contribution to revealing the creative potential of young performers, keeping folk music alive and passing it on to new generations, and promoting Azerbaijani mugham art internationally.

The contest is being held in two age categories: 8–16-year-olds (teenagers) and 16–30-year-olds (young adults).

The final concert of the contest and the award ceremony for the winners will take place at the end of August.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel