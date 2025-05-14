Turkish tourism to Uzbekistan skyrockets, breaking records in early 2025

Photo: The National Statistics Committee

Uzbekistan saw a sharp rise in tourist arrivals from Türkiye in the first quarter of 2025, with over 34,000 Turkish citizens visiting the country. The surge reflects deepening bilateral relations and highlights Uzbekistan’s growing attractiveness as a destination for both leisure and business travel.

