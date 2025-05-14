Turkish tourism to Uzbekistan skyrockets, breaking records in early 2025
Photo: The National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan saw a sharp rise in tourist arrivals from Türkiye in the first quarter of 2025, with over 34,000 Turkish citizens visiting the country. The surge reflects deepening bilateral relations and highlights Uzbekistan’s growing attractiveness as a destination for both leisure and business travel.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy