German сompany sets sights on Azerbaijan for strategic growth partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ The German company Braun Maschinenbau GmbH, a manufacturer of equipment for soil tillage and weed removal, plans to introduce its products to the Azerbaijani market, as well as to neighboring countries, Mariacristina Castagnotto, the export manager of the company, said in an interview with Trend.

In her statement at the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition "Caspian Agro" and the 30th anniversary "InterFood Azerbaijan" exhibition in Baku, Castagnotto shared insights about the company’s activities.

"Our company operates in the organic sector, meaning we believe that organic food is healthier. We aim to use as little pesticide and chemicals as possible.

We specialize in manufacturing machinery for soil tillage, particularly in vineyards, and for cleaning plants, especially grapevines, from weeds. Our most important feature is that we also work on the upper part of the plant to increase both the quantity and quality of the fruits.

If there are many fruits on one branch, the fruits will be smaller. But if pruned correctly, better and healthier results can be achieved. Keeping this in mind, we have created and patented a fully automated system to make the management of our machinery easy. This system allows you to carry out necessary work in your vineyards or other gardens effortlessly.

We aim to expand our business in Azerbaijan. We are aware of Azerbaijan’s rich history, but it is considered a new country technologically. Five years ago, everything was done manually, but now big companies are buying many tractors. I saw that one company in Azerbaijan has 5,000 tractors. Based on the market situation, we believe that Azerbaijan and its neighboring countries present a good opportunity for us," the company official explained.

