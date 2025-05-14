Uzbekistan and US ignite energy innovation with coal-to-fuel pact at OGU 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Uzbekneftegaz, the US based Air Products, a world leader in industrial gases, and Synfuels, a company specializing in advanced synthetic fuel production technologies, held a trilateral meeting, Trend reports.

The meeting took place within the framework of the 27th International Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan – OGU 2025" and the International Energy Forum.

Discussions focused on the prospects and technologies for coal gasification to produce synthesis gas, which can subsequently be used in the production of liquid hydrocarbons and high value-added chemical products.

Coal gasification was highlighted as a promising method for the deep processing of carbon-based raw materials, offering the potential for sustainable energy supply and a reduced carbon footprint.

In the course of the meeting, the parties explored key areas for future cooperation and discussed innovative technological solutions in the fields of synthetic fuel and chemical production.

Meanwhile, Air Products, headquartered in the US, is a globally recognized leader in gasification technologies and has participated in several large-scale clean energy and synthetic fuel projects around the world.