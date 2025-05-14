Spanish packaging company eyeing opportunities in Azerbaijan for potential expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. We are constantly looking for new markets for new partnerships, Viktoria Stepanenko, sales manager of the Spanish Ulma Packaging company, told Trend.

She first provided information about her company.

"The head office of our company is located in Spain. We manufacture packaging equipment for fresh products.

We cooperate with many brands. In general, we are constantly looking for new markets for new partnerships. We are also interested in cooperation with Azerbaijani companies. We even have an agreement with one Azerbaijani company at the moment, but we don't want to be satisfied with this.

We'll try to make the most of any cooperation opportunities. We see great potential in Azerbaijan, which is why we are participating in this exhibition," the company official noted.

To note, the ULMA Group constitutes a conglomerate, comprising nine distinct cooperatives. It presently boasts a footprint across 81 nations and stands as one of the preeminent corporate conglomerates in the northern region of Spain.

